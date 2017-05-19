VIDEO: Ohio goalie Zak Welsh takes ball all the way down field for goal

Zak Welsh is the lacrosse goalie for Bexley High, just outside Columbus, Ohio. During a recent game against Licking Valley, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

After having the ball funneled back to him at the start of a clear, Welsh decided to run the clear himself, getting the ball upfield and, eventually, dodging his way toward the cage. With Bexley’s goal completely open, Welsh wound up and fired a shot at the LV goal.

Boom. There’s your goalie goal.

Welsh’s goal was one of 16 in the game during Bexley’s nine goal rout on Senior Night. Needless to say, it was the most memorable.