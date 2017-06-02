VIDEO: Ohio lax star Wyatt Grant rips game-winning goal following terrific trick play

Ohio State isn’t the only home of lacrosse stars in the state of Ohio. There are prep gems in the Buckeye State, too.

One of them is Wyatt Grant, a junior at Brecksville-Broadview Heights who stole the spotlight in a recent playoff game by spinning off a trick play to create an open lane for a filthy crank shot on the right hash. It may not have been an un-savable shot, but it was a cannon.

The quiet hero behind Grant’s goal was Keali Kovach, who sold his half of the trick play without overselling it, drawing enough of the defense top center to ensure that Grant had the time and space to line up his blistering shot.

The rest was history, and one really nice shot from an attacker with a team-leading 58 points and a bright future in front of him.