VIDEO: Ohio pitcher makes barehanded snag on comebacker

When you're 6'7" and your hand is as big as your glove #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/6gWWhqdbuk — Nick Dimitroff (@nickd010208) May 17, 2017

His teammate’s Twitter caption says it all.

Henry von Hollen is a 6-foot-7, Wright State-bound hurler for the Big Walnut (Sunbury, Ohio) baseball team. In Tuesday’s 10-2, Division 1 district semifinal victory, watch von Hollen calmly grab the comeback grounder with his bare hand and casually throw to first for the out.

Glove? Who needs it?

As Nick Dimitroff states on Twitter, von Hollen’s hand size helped make this possible. No matter the hand size, though, it still had to sting a little bit. We’re guessing his coach isn’t the biggest proponent of the barehanded grab.

After winning that game, the Eagles (23-5) moved on to win the Division 1 district title on Thursday.