Watch any big league baseball game, and there’s a pretty good chance you can see a player’s bat break.

Those bats, of course, are made of wood. Softball bats, on the other hand, are aluminum, which makes the above video so amazing.

That’s Lakota West’s (Ohio) Alyssa Triner splitting her bat in two on contact in a game against Lebanon.

Pretty crazy sight, indeed. Lebanon would go on to win the game 14-13.