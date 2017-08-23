VIDEO: Ohio State commit Josh Proctor showcases stellar stiff-arm during scrimmage

Want to get a glimpse into one of many reasons Ohio State will remain a national football power for years to come?

Look no further than a player like Josh Proctor, a four-star recruit out of Owasso (Okla.). The 6-2, 190-pound prospect is the country’s No. 9 safety in the Class of 2018, according to the 247 Sports Composite. Last Thursday, though, he flashed some skills on the other side of the ball during a scrimmage.

Namely, after catching a pass as a wide receiver, he laid a stiff-arm on an Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe defender on his way to a touchdown that left a lasting impression.

Here is the stiff-arm again, this time in slow motion.

Slow mo of stiff arm… Yikes pic.twitter.com/qm8dVYjV96 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 18, 2017

Proctor scored three touchdowns in the game as a wide receiver. His play at safety must be something else entirely.