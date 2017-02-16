VIDEO: Ohio State WR signee Trevon Grimes is back running on a treadmill

Gods will… I was down bad, Now Im back on my feet !🙏🏽🏃🏽 #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/t2bzE32kOh — GrimeTime™ (@TrevonGrimes7) February 15, 2017

Trevon Grimes was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the Class of 2017 and was in the midst of a dominant season before suffering a knee injury in St. Thomas Aquinas’ (Fla.) nationally televised matchup with Bishop Gorman (Nev.). in early October. His rehab from a torn ACL has been both consistent and, at times, arduous, though he now appears to be turning a significant corner.

On Wednesday, Grimes tweeted out a video of himself running on a zero gravity treadmill, holding a steady pace while keeping an eye on his gait on a video monitor. It was a first step toward Grimes regaining his full mobility and athleticism before the start of the 2017 season, though it remains possible that Grimes will redshirt in his first season, particularly if he has not returned to full health.

Regardless of his future stature in Columbus, Grimes has made remarkable progress to have reached this point. Given his determination and general fitness, he could very well make it back to on-field workouts and full gym work a lot sooner than many expect.

That’s music to the ears of Ohio State fans, many of whom were already cheering Grimes’ progress Wednesday night.