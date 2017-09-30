VIDEO: Ohio WR makes absurd one-handed catch in corner of end zone

“Oh. My. Goodness.”

“Come on. No way. What a catch!”

Those are just a few of the reactions from announcers for Spectrum Sports Ohio Friday night. You might find yourself saying the same things after you see this simply filthy touchdown reception by Jackson (Massillon, Ohio) wide receiver Jake Ryan in a game at GlenOak (Canton, Ohio).

Savor the splendor of this catch, with multiple angles to help.

The @JHSPolarBears QB @jmpallotta44 finds WR Jake Ryan, for an unbelievable one-handed TD catch in corner of the enzone. #SCTop10 #HSBLITZOH pic.twitter.com/Tv512D63vJ — Spectrum Sports OH (@SpecSportsOH) September 30, 2017

On the throw from UMass-bound senior quarterback Jaret Pallotta, Ryan did the improbable, extending his right arm and catching the ball.

Not only that, but he pinned the ball to his helmet and was able to get his feet in to secure the touchdown.

The second-quarter score went into the box score as a simple 12-yard TD connection between Pallotta and Ryan in a 41-24 Jackson win. But we know better.