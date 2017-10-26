VIDEO: Okla. football player in wheelchair scores TD on senior night

Taking the field for the first time, a senior on an Oklahoma football team made the most of his opportunity.

Comanche (Okla.) senior Jordyn Campbell has cerebral palsy, which confines him to a wheelchair. An avid football fan, he has been a member of the Indians’ football team since the start of high school. Last Thursday, on Senior Night against John Marshall (Oklahoma City), Campbell got his chance to get the ball in his hands.

And he took full advantage, as KOTV reported. The video, first posted to Facebook by Melissa Hyde, shows Campbell scoring a 65-yard touchdown.

Jacob Davis, a senior and one of Campbell’s best friends, orchestrated the event. He discovered that Campbell’s big request for his senior year was to get a chance to play in a game.

“He’s a big part of the team,” Davis told KOTV. “He’s big moral help. He’s got a strong mind. He’s out there every day of practice.”

Not only did Campbell get in the game, but with John Marshall’s cooperation, he went a touchdown.

He had already been named the school’s homecoming king this year, and now he got another moment to shine. Even though John Marshall won the game, 62-13, it was Campbell’s night.