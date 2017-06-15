VIDEO: Okla. lineman flashes some red-zone skills as a wide receiver

Gabe Grulkey is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound rising senior at Yukon (Okla.) High School. The offensive lineman has no doubt been more likely during his football life to flatten opponents than to avoid and elude them.

Until recently, that is.

In the above moment, you see Grulkey get to live the dream of many a lineman, channeling his inner skill-position player to run a route in the end zone. The throw from his coach is on point, and Grulkey avoids the defender to make the grab, sending his teammates into a frenzy.

If this footage is any indication, Yukon may have something in its bag of tricks near the goal line come the fall.