VIDEO: Okla. school reviewing incident after basketball player throws ball off opponent's face

After video of an incident in which an Oklahoma boys basketball player threw the ball off an opponent’s face on an inbounds play went viral, school officials say the team will handle any possible discipline.

Allen (Okla.) principal Tony Wellington told NewsOK that any repercussions from the incident will be handled “at the team level.”

The video shows an Allen player throwing the ball into the face of a Vanoss player on an inbounds pass underneath the basket. As you can see in the above video, the Vanoss player, Sando Hill, fell to his hands and knees after the hit before slowly rising and eventually remaining in the game.

No foul was called during the play, but Vanoss head coach Jonathan Hurt was issued a technical foul for immediately protesting the incident.

In a prepared statement sent to NewsOK, Wellington said any discipline for the Allen player — identified by the Ada News as Tucker Elliott — will be handled by Allen head coach Greg Mills.

“This was an unfortunate incident in the midst of a hard-fought game,” Wellington said. “The players directly involved met and shook hands after the game with no further incident. While no violation or warning was called by the referee on the scene at the time, the matter is being reviewed and dealt with at the team level.”

Hill is the son of Vanoss principal Charles Hill. The school posted a statement on its website on behalf of the school and the Hill family: