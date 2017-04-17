VIDEO: Old Bridge Township (N.J.) star Amanda Carey hits unbelievable behind-the-back, hit-and-run single

Talk about delivering on a call from the coaching staff.

When Old Bridge Township’s Amanda Carey stepped into the batter’s box during a recent contest against Sayreville, she was given the sign for a hit-and-run. She didn’t just deliver that hit, she did so while completely fooling the defense in front of her.

After setting up as if she was going to take the pitch, Carey swung her bat behind her back, making contact with the pitch on a remarkable drag bunt swing-style contact play that resulted in a single which advanced all runners.

If the video above from Old Bridge athletic director Dan DiMino seems incredible, that’s probably because it is. You won’t see a hit like that in any softball — or certainly baseball — game anytime soon … unless Carey attempts it again.

To make matters even more impressive, Carey’s hit made a difference in the final scoreline as well: Old Bridge escaped with a 4-3 victory after the game was tied, 2-2, entering the fifth.