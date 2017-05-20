VIDEO: On night of NBA draft lottery, Ball Brothers dominate at local gym

A lot of attention was focused on what this week’s NBA Draft Lottery would mean for UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, especially after father LaVar said Lonzo would only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar declared himself a genius after the Lakers got the No. 2 pick.

After the draft lottery, Lonzo played pickup ball at an LA Fitness in their hometown of Chino Hills (Calif.) with brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo.

LaMelo is finishing up his senior year at Chino Hills before heading to UCLA. LiAngelo is ending his sophomore year and his two more years at Chino Hills.