VIDEO: One-armed 8th-grader dunks in game: 'It was such a great feeling'

A nearly empty Washington (Iowa) High School gym saw Trashaun Willis — a one-armed eighth grader — dunk during his game against Fort Madison Thursday.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Willis stole a pass and took three dribbles to cover the length of the floor before rising up to easily throw down a dunk before being mobbed by his teammates.

“It was such a great feeling,” Willis told MaxPreps Friday.

Willis told The Des Moines Register on Sunday that he tried to dunk earlier in the game but the ball rimmed out.

“I had to try it again,” Willis said. “I went up and got it. And on the video, you can see me jumping around and going to my teammates, even as the game was going on.”

Willis said his coaches were yelling at Willis and his teammates to get back on defense.

“They missed a shot then our coach called a timeout,” Willis said. “And we started celebrating.”

According to MaxPreps, Willis scored 14 points in the Washington Demons’ 41-31 win over the Bloodhounds.

And it wasn’t even his first time dunking in a game.

“My first dunk was a couple weeks ago in Mount Pleasant, at Iowa Wesleyan University,” Willis said. “It was great; we were all really excited, and the crowd was really loud — I just had a whole bunch of joy going through me.”

Tonight I witnessed an 8th grade basketball player with one arm dunk against my own team and even I wanted to celebrate…it was incredible! — John Nagel (@JBagel24) February 3, 2017

Willis also plays quarterback and linebacker on his middle school’s football team last fall, running for 13 touchdowns and throwing for nine more.

He also runs track.