VIDEO: One-armed phenom Trashaun Willis delivers jaw-dropping steal and dunk

Trashaun Willis has always thrived on being the underdog. He’s going to have to start getting used to the attention and accolades that come with producing simple great plays.

Three months after Willis first vaulted on to the national radar by throwing down a dunk at Washington Middle School (Iowa), the one-armed, multi-sport player one-upped himself by stealing a pass and taking it the length of the court for a massive slam.

@trashaunwillis i thought you were gonna shatter the glass on this one! @zacarystout4 @Hassel_Chris heres an update, lol pic.twitter.com/7ampR1HqhS — Jeff Mills (@JefferyJMills18) May 15, 2017

Willis will enter high school in 2017-18, and there’s no sense that he’ll stop playing basketball or football, despite doing both without a left arm. More recently, Willis turned in the play of the game in a spring scrimmage, stepping in front of an interior pass to smoothly strip out a clean steal, then run the floor right by everyone else on the court to drive in and throw down an impressive jam.

Yes, it’s a dunk and play worth re-watching multiple times. It would be worth watching a couple times even if Willis had both his arms. His ability to produce that kind of explosiveness and athleticism with just a right arm to work with underscores just what an amazing athlete and committed person Willis is.

Something tells us the team he was competing against in this highlight is all too aware of his abilities as well. That dunk was emphatic enough to ensure they don’t forget any time soon, too.