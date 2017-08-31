VIDEO: One-armed virtuoso Trashaun Willis shines as QB in freshman football debut

Entering high school as a freshman and suiting up for football is a major transition on any kid.

Washington (Iowa) freshman Trashaun Willis, meanwhile, faces challenges that nearly every other high school athlete does not. And he thrives.

Willis was born without a left arm. Despite his handicap, the 14-year-old is the starting quarterback and linebacker on his school’s freshman football team, according to MaxPreps.

Earlier this year, Willis captured the nation’s imagination after dunking multiple times during games as an eighth-grader at Washington Middle School. Now the 6-foot-4, 185-pound freshman is earning attention on the gridiron.

Per MaxPreps, Willis made his high school debut on the freshman squad last week, and to say he belonged would be an understatement. Lining up behind center last Friday against Albia (Iowa), Willis recorded touchdown runs of 15 and 22 yards and completed several passes. Additionally, he started at linebacker.

Check out this nifty run for his second TD of the day.

As you can see in the above videos, Willis doesn’t let the fact that he has one arm keep him from being a dynamic athlete. He’s already proven as much with his in-game dunks, and football is the next big step.

“I had a lot of fun through it and met a lot of new people,” Willis told MaxPreps. “I talked to so many people from different states. Younger kids sometimes come up to me in the town and ask to take pictures with me.”

Look for Willis to continue to amaze us, overcoming long odds to be an inspiration.

(h/t MaxPreps)