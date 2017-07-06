VIDEO: One-handed 11-year-old Little Leaguer Keenan Briggs hits first career HR in All-Star tournament

Kentucky Little League All-Star Keenan Briggs hasn’t always had the easiest life. He was born with a congenital upper limb difference in the form of being born without a left hand, but the Warren County, Kentucky native never let that keep him from participating in any of the sports or activities that his friends and classmates did.

That includes baseball, where he has eventually become a bona fide all-star for the Warren County South Little League 10-and-11All-Stars. Batting right handed to keep his right hand as the bottom base for his swing, Briggs has always been a talented contact hitter, if not a slugger.

For at least one at-bat, that changed in the District 1 Little League All-Star Tournament on July 1. That’s when and where Briggs accomplished what you see below:

Keenan Briggs hits 2 run dinger in 11 yr old district all-star tourney! Born with only one hand but kid has a huge heart and drive #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/kn6KZSSTlk — Chuck Owsley (@OwsleyChuck) July 2, 2017

That, friends, is one-handed Keenan Briggs drilling a two-run homer right out of the park as Warren County South raced to a 20-7 rout of Bowling Green East in both teams’ opening games of the District 1 settee.

The best part of the deep ball? Briggs knew it was gone as soon as it hit his bat.