VIDEO: One injured after large brawl at Maryland boys basketball game

An argument among players at a boys basketball in Maryland Tuesday night escalated into a fight among fans.

According to a Facebook post from the Harford County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies providing security for the game between Harford Technical (Bel Air, Md.) and Elkton intervened in the argument between players.

“The initial altercation evolved and persons attending the game became involved in a physical altercation,” the statement read.

In an effort to clear the gym at Harford Tech, deputies requested additional assistance from the sheriff’s office and from allied agencies.

During the fight, a juvenile male was knocked unconscious. He was conscious and alert at the time he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The above video, obtained by Baltimore’s WJZ, was recorded by a student at the boys basketball game who described the whole thing as chaos.

Harford County sheriff’s deputies worked quickly to break it up, but not before a boy was knocked unconscious.

No additional injuries were reported and no property was damaged. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Harford Tech boys basketball coach Bill Jones, whose team won the Class 2A regional quarterfinal by a 77-64 score, thanked law enforcement who responded to the incident.

“The game was intense throughout and some words were exchanged during post game handshake,” Jones told the Baltimore Sun. “It’s a sad day for this conference. There is no place for this on or off the court.”

As a result, Elkton did not host Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between the schools and no spectators were allowed. The Elkton girls won, 57-34.