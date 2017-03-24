VIDEO: Only one elite male 5K runner at Texas Distance Festival thought he could beat Olympian Sydney McLaughlin over 400 meters

As part of its series of videos from the 2017 Texas Distance Festival, MileSplit’s Billy Cvecko asked a series of out of the box questions to some of the best elite athletes at the event, allegedly to distract them for their impending races. Leading off the prompts was a question about Olympian Sydney McLaughlin, whose best 400-meter time (indoor) is a cool 51.61 seconds.

Specifically, Cvecko wanted to know if any of these elite male athletes were confident they could beat McLaughlin at her own game. The answer, with one wishy-washy exception, was a resounding no.

Of the seven male teens questioned, only Southlake Carroll (Texas) star Reed Brown said he thought he could sprint past McLaughlin in a 400-meter race. Here was Brown’s take on the potential battle of the sexes showdown:

“Um, I think. I think if I have a good race, yes?”

You can see all the responses right here, or directly below.

That’s not the most convincing take from Brown, though it does take some pretty special confidence for anyone to think they can get the best of McLaughlin, who dropped her previous personal best in the event to that 41-second mark at the New Balance Nationals in Boston earlier in March.

So, will a potential dream matchup between Brown and McLaughlin ever take place? Probably not, which is probably in Brown’s best interest, truth be told.