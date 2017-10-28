VIDEO: Orian Roshel becomes first girl to hit game-winning kick in Terre Haute South Vigo (Ind.) school history

If gender inequity will be broken down one glass ceiling at a time, let it be known that a regional ceiling came down in Indiana on Friday night.

As reported by WTHI sports director Rick Semmler, Orian Roshel became the first girl in Terre Haute South Vigo (Ind.) school history to connect on a game-winning field goal when she hit a 27-yard game-winner to hand TH South a 31-28 victory against Castle.

Orian Roshel becomes first girl in TH South history to kick GW field goal with this 26-yarder with 1:30 left in THS 31-28 win over Castle pic.twitter.com/6XiH7PJjVE — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) October 28, 2017

Roshel’s heroics come a week after Dawson High Homecoming Queen Claire Jeffress connected on a game-winning field goal in Texas.

The game-winner was three years coming for Roshel, who was also the first female to play a down or score a point when she joined the team as a freshman. She was also the first girl to compete as part of the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South football rivalry, though those honors pale in comparison to her accomplishment on Friday night.

It didn’t take long for the significance of Roshel’s kick to set in for the junior, not because of what it meant for her, but what it meant for the team:

TH South Orian Roshel on kicking game-winning field goal in Braves 31-28 sectional win over Castle "Best feeling in the world" pic.twitter.com/I55E6GdKYX — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) October 28, 2017

The upset of Castle not only avenged a season-opening loss to the school but also advanced South on to the sectional playoffs, where Roshel will get another chance to kick a potential gam-winner next Friday against an opponent to be determined.