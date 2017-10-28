VIDEO: Out of Pa. comes the latest insane one-handed TD grab

Just when you may begin to think one-handed catches are somehow becoming passé, football players around the country continue to outdo each another.

Friday night, the latest example of five-fingered mastery came from Malvern (Pa.) Prep wide receiver Keith Maguire against Haverford (Pa.) School.

Not bad, eh?! The junior is being recruited as a linebacker, but catches like this show Maguire’s a two-way dynamo. And we would be remiss if we didn’t credit Malvern Prep QB Drew Gunter for the sweet touch pass.

Malvern Prep went on to win the game, 31-7. More than the final score, Maguire’s athletic leap for the pristine single-handed grab in the corner of the end zone will live on.