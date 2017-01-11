VIDEO: P.J. Fuller throws down huge tomahawk in No. 8 Nathan Hale (Wash.) win

When USA TODAY Super 25 No. 8 Nathan Hale earns a major headline, Michael Porter Jr. traditionally takes top billing. Not this time.

During a recent rout of crosstown rival Eastside Catholic, P.J. Fuller II got the ball on the break as he charged into the lane off the right wing. The timing of the pass was perfect to set Fuller up to elevate and throw down one of the biggest tomahawk jams of the still young season. To say that Fuller got up is an understatement. He got up, then he really threw down.

There’s no question that Porter’s arrival has helped shine a brighter spotlight on Hale’s other prospects, particularly Fuller. Still a sophomore, Fuller has earned a four-star rating and is likely to get additional interest and scholarship offers beyond his already strong crop that includes Washington, USC and Tennessee.

Throw down more rim-rattling dunks like that, and Fuller will surely be noticed by everyone, everywhere.