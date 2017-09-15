VIDEO: Pa. QB gets spun around twice by defender, manages to throw winning TD

There is elusiveness, or “escapability” as some football analysts call it, making up words as they go along.

And then there is whatever Freedom (Bethlehem, Pa.) freshman quarterback Ambrose Fletcher flashed in the closing seconds of a junior varsity football game Monday night.

As Lehigh Valley Live tells it, with 20 seconds remaining and his team trailing Easton, Fletcher escaped the pocket. The result?

But did you peep the spiral👀 JV really showed out tonight CONGRATS THE DUB!! #OW pic.twitter.com/ZCNHLLtw6E — Kyree Marshburn (@lightsonree) September 12, 2017

Yup, what you just saw was a QB seemingly spun into oblivion, a forced 720-degree turn. Yet, Fletcher kept his eyes downfield all the way, finding sophomore Patrick Gill in the end zone for the winning score in a 13-12 win.

Hat top to Freedom senior Kyree Mashburn for capturing the incredible play on video. Fletcher and the Freedom faithful won’t forget that spin cycle anytime soon.