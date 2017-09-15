VIDEO: Parents, coaches spark massive brawl at L.A. youth football game

A youth football game in Los Angeles devolved into a massive brawl, yet it wasn’t the players who were involved. For once, it was all the adults.

As reported by Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL, a coach from a Fontana-based youth team threw a bottle at a referee, sparking a massive brawl between coaches and parents in a game played at Jurupa Valley, whose team was hosting the event.

You can see video footage of the brawl directly above.

The Junior All-American Football Conference announced that it would investigate both squads and their actions in the fight, with the possibility of banishment of both coaches, or even both teams, still in the balance.

Parents and coaches mixed it up — with their kids' watching — after football game Jurupa Valley. https://t.co/FHrJfRRGgz @usafootball — NFLCSFacts (@NFLObjectors) September 14, 2017

“I think there’s a lot of people who take it too seriously, like get out of control. I mean there’s not a lot of parents that want to volunteer to be a coach, so that’s probably the hard part,” parent Jose Gomez told KCAL.

He’s right, of course. The issue is just that in the contest in Jurupa Valley, the parents got quite literally out of control.