VIDEO: Pebblebrook's Drue Drinnon drains game-winning three in OT on national TV

Junior point guard Drue Drinnon had 21 points, seven assists, and the game-winning three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) a 76-75 victory against Wheeler (Marietta) in a game nationally televised by ESPNU.

The game-winning three was Drinnon’s fourth triple of the night. In his first season at Pebblebrook, Drinnon has seen his stock rise and he is ranked as the No. 9 junior in the state and No. 22 point guard in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Pebblebrook had a 21-point lead early in the second half before Wheeler, playing before a packed house in its new 3,000-seat gym, rallied all the way back.

Last week in a meeting between the two teams, Pebblebrook trailed by 15 in the second half and rallied for an 80-77 victory.

Based on the way the playoff seedings are likely to be set, the two teams could meet again next Friday.

Alabama signee and McDonald’s All American Colin Sexton did not play for Pebblebrook, missing his second game with a concussion. He is expected to be back for the playoff run, coach George Washington told the Marietta Daily Journal.