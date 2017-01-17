VIDEO: Pa. basketball team wins on buzzer beater - without the buzzer

3-pointer by Josh Semac as time expires gives Hazleton Area (Pa.) 44-43 win over No. 1 Mount Pleasant at Concord Classic #delhs pic.twitter.com/JHrIvpABpX — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) January 17, 2017

We have found the basketball version of “If a tree falls in a forest and nobody is around, does it make a sound?”

If a player hits a buzzer beater, but there is no buzzer, is it a buzzer beater?

Monday in Delaware, the question came up. As you see (and hear) from the above video, Josh Semac of the Hazleton Area (Pa.) boys basketball team hits a 3-pointer from the corner to lift his team to a 44-43 win against previously unbeaten Mount Pleasant (Wilmington, Del.) at the Concord Classic in Brandywine Hundred, Del.

What you do not hear is a buzzer. As Brad Myers of Gannett partner The News Journal aptly points out in the lede to his game story, “You can’t say Josh Samec 3-pointer beat the buzzer. Because the buzzer never sounded.”

“I took the loose ball off the ground and I just fired it up,” Samec told The News Journal. “My feet weren’t set or anything. It just went in.”

Semac’s buzzer be – err, sorry – his shot as time expired left the outcome in question, as you can see by the reaction of Mount Pleasant’s Brian Miles in the foreground. While the visitors celebrate, Miles looks at the clock to be sure of the outcome. Also complicating matters? The gym’s lone scoreboard was on the opposite end from the shot itself.

The three officials convened to confirm that the shot did indeed leave Semac’s hand before time expired.

Quite a finish, even if there was a game-winning shot – but no buzzer beater.