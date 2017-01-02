VIDEO: Pennsylvania PG Deshawn Millington throws down epic dunk on the break

Deshawn Millington is a senior point guard at Carlisle Area High School near Harrisonburg. He hasn’t committed to college yet, and apparently doesn’t hold significant Division I offers.

Plays like the one above make one wonder why that is.

That’s Millington going coast-to-coast against Mifflin County High, with an absolutely monster throw-down jam at the end as a kiss to anyone who thought he could be cut off before the rim. Wasn’t going to happen. The bucket provided two of just six points in the game from Millington, who is averaging nearly 18 per contest thus far in a 4-0 season for Carlisle Area.

But now, thanks to the fact that some of the rest of us know who he is, maybe Millington really will get his shot at the big time. There’s still plenty of time left before the 2017 summer semester starts, when most Division I prospects will head to campus. Some squad could use the overpowering athleticism and ball handling that Millington brings to the table. Get him now while he’s still under the radar, relatively speaking.