VIDEO: Perrysburg (Ohio) WR Ian Riddle pulls down unreal one-handed catch

It’s still early to anoint any single reception as the catch of the year, but one Ohio receiver certainly put his best attempt on the radar on Friday night.

With Perrysburg facing off against Toledo Whitmer, the Yellowjackets were in desperate need of a victory after back-to-back setbacks to start the season. While the game was already out of hand by the fourth quarter, Perrysburg still showed some fight thanks to wide receiver Ian Riddle, who ran a route across the middle through a suicide lane, then reached out to pull in a wild one-handed grab, knowing full well he would be punished for his effort.

Punishment or not, Riddle held on for a big-time catch and rare highlight for Perrysburg.

Riddle’s play of the game nominee may also be one of Perrysburg’s plays of the season. While it couldn’t help earn a victory — Whitmer won, 49-14 — the excitement it generated just might help push Perrysburg toward a victory in Week 4.