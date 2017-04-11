VIDEO: Phillipsburg (N.J.) star Sean Morro may have grabbed catch of the year in season's first game

The baseball season has just kicked off in New Jersey, but the state may have already witnessed the best play it’ll feature all season.

The man streaking toward the fence, then eventually extending to make a grab at full stretch, is Phillipsburg’s Sean Morro. The junior left fielder was sent back to the wall by a deep drive from Immaculata, eventually pulling in the catch as his body crashed into the bottom of the fence.

As noted by Lehigh Valley Live, Morro is a linebacker in the fall and responded exactly as you’d expect one to following a big hit; he bounced back up off the turf and showed off the ball that he’d held on to, ensuring that the out counted.

The catch wasn’t enough to earn the Stateliners a win, as Immaculata left town with a 12-5 victory. Still, Morro’s catch will be tough to top as the catch of the year, and not just in New Jersey.