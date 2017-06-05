VIDEO: Player uses teammate as stepladder to attempt dunk on wild bucket

It wasn’t a dunk, but the fact the basket counted was a wild accomplishment in its own right for a group of teens.

Gotta do what we gotta do to score nice dunk @mattsaxon99 and nice help @calebwilk but cant blame that #3 for stamding there looking good

Paden City (W. Va.) sophomore Matt Saxon and teammate Caleb Wilk combined for one of the more creative baskets we’ve seen on the spring basketball circuit. With lax defending in the lane, Saxon drove to the hoop and then used Wilk — who dropped to his knees at the last second — as a springboard to the rim.

Saxon skied toward the basket and nearly flew in for a dunk, except he misjudged the propulsion he experienced as he soared toward the rim. He came up just short, and threw in a point-blank bucket instead of putting home a dunk.

Either way, the set up was picture perfect, and downright funny. The referees allowed the basket to count, though we have no idea if that’s truly legal. The dirty secret? No one cares. It was a lot of fun either way.