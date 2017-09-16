Video: Police use pepper spray to break up massive brawl after Nevada football game

Police broke up a brawl after a football game in Nevada by using pepper spray.

After a contest that included nearly 300 yards in penalties and four player ejections, Canyon Springs (North Las Vegas, Nev.) and Basic (Henderson, Nev.) got into a massive brawl at midfield.

Canyon Springs had won the game, 20-15, before mayhem broke loose.

School police told the Las Vegas Sun no arrests were made over the clash, and Henderson Police were called to assist with crowd control as fans exited.

