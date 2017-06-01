VIDEO: Pompano Beach (Fla.) OF Mike Schuler makes incredible diving catch to keep state semifinals close

Pompano Beach and Jacksonville power Bolles School faced off in a Florida Class 5A state semifinal, and it was as tight an affair as one could hope for in a late round of the state playoffs. Then, in the top of the sixth inning. Bolles threatened to break the game open.

With the Bulldogs already holding a 2-1 lead, junior Max Ferguson drove a ball deep to right center. It looked like a surefire extra base hit.

Pompano Beach’s Mike Schuler wasn’t having any of it.

Schuler took off sprinting at the crack of the bat and read the drive perfectly. He eventually laid out for a full dive on the run and brought in an impeccable catch for a big out.

In the end, Schuler’s heroics in the field weren’t enough to rally his team to the state finals, with Bolles holding on for a 2-1 victory. Schuler was even the game’s — and season’s — final out.

Even the result couldn’t detract from Schuler’s big moment in the field, which will go down as one heck of a way to wrap up a junior season.