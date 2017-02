Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) standout Hunter Greene, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason selection and potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming MLB draft, made his debut Saturday.

RELATED: 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team

And it was quite a debut.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News’ Evan Barnes, Greene pitched five innings allowing three hits, two runs, and struck out seven. He also launched a second-inning grand slam, as seen in the video above.