VIDEO: Queen of clutch Abby Kapp of Boyertown (Pa.) with back-to-back game-winners

Abby Kapp has become the queen of clutch as Boyertown (Pa.) has advanced to its first PIAA state final in girls basketball.

Kapp hit a 17-footer from the top with 1.1 seconds left for a 39-37 victory against Cardinal O’Hara in the 6A semifinals on Monday night.

Abby Kapp hits the go-ahead basket. 1.1 seconds left. 39-37 Boyertown. pic.twitter.com/wdZbC882Et — Matt Smith (@DTMattSmith) March 21, 2017

“I had a feeling,” she told WFMZ. “Sometimes you never know. Sometimes it bounces out or it’s not your night. But my shot went in … and that’s about it.”

She finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

That followed a game-winning three with 17 seconds remaining for a 56-55 victory against Northampton in the quarterfinals.