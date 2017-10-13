VIDEO: Ray Lewis' son Rahsaan Lewis is an absolute unbreakable force

You can forgive college football recruiters for overlooking Rahsaan Lewis. No matter how talented he is on the football field, Lewis is still expected to play basketball, not football at the next level.

That doesn’t mean Ray Lewis’ younger son can’t play on the gridiron, too. In fact, he’s proved quite the opposite thus far in his senior season at Windmere Prep.

As you can see in the video above, Lewis has been nigh on unstoppable throughout his final high school campaign. Playing primarily as a running back and returner, Lewis has run over, around and past just about every defender who has stood in his way. Some have been dropped with nasty cutback jukes. Some have been dropped by open field shiftiness.

D1 Prospect:

2018 G Rahsaan Lewis (@RahsaanL) of Windermere Prep HS (FL) W/ a 44" Max Vert 👀📝

📽 cred to @KSGStrengthpic.twitter.com/H4FRWUsh3a — The Hoop Report (@TheFLRecruiter) September 8, 2017

And, some have just not been up to the task of trying to bring down a shifty, uber-athletic 5-foot-9 star, who spends most of the remainder of his time playing basketball

The result is a massive senior season for Lewis, who already recorded a 44-inch vertical in preseason training camp and has made just about everything look easy, particularly his highlights on the field.