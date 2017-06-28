VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski sneaks onto Southlake (Texas) Carroll football field for workout

Bill Belichick famously chanted, “No days off!” during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade in February.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, no matter whether it is business or pleasure, has seemingly always taken the phrase to heart. As our colleagues at For The Win reported, without another spot to get his workout in while in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Gronkowski found his way onto the football field at Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) on Tuesday.

He told the social media world about his impromptu trip to Southlake’s Dragon Stadium with two videos in an Instagram story.

Gronk snuck onto a high school field in Texas to work out and left before anyone knew he was ever there. pic.twitter.com/C4Fvgtm6hO — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 28, 2017

As he says in the videos, “We snuck onto some random high school, baby, because we gotta get that work in. NO DAYS OFF, BABY! Let’s go.” Then, in the second one he says, “Thanks Southlake Carroll for a great workout” before leaving a small space between a gate and a wall.

Just a quick cameo in Texas for the NFL’s most prolific tight end. No days off, indeed.