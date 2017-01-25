VIDEO: Ron Artest III, Shareef O'Neal matchup upstaged by game-winning 3-pointer

Shareef O'Neal VS Ron Artest III PART 2: RONALD'S REVENGE! Crossroads V Beverly Hills CRAZY finish! FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/dg6FgaMTa2 pic.twitter.com/jnFQy7WaPp — BallerVisions (@BallerVisions) January 25, 2017

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, and Ron Artest III, the son of current Lakers forward Metta World Peace, each have fathers whose reputations precede them. The sons aren’t doing a bad job making names for themselves, though.

The matchup between the two players whose dads have 37 NBA seasons (and counting) between them highlighted Tuesday night’s meeting between O’Neal’s Crossroads (Santa Monica, Calif.) and Artest’s Beverly Hills. The teams already squared off in a fall tournament, but this one counted in the standings. As you may see from the above video, it was Crossroads’ Arizona-bound senior Ira Lee who also shined in the game.

RELATED: VIDEO: Shaq and Ron Artest’s sons faced off in a HS fall tournament

On this night, the game’s No. 1 star was not Artest III, O’Neal or Lee, however. It was Beverly Hills’ Jason Meraban, who drained the buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to give the Normans the 50-47 victory.

Thanks to the last-second sharpshooting of Meraban, it was Beverly Hills that got the “W,” improving the Normans to 11-9 while dropping Crossroads to 14-7.

While Artest didn’t come around to basketball until a couple years ago, O’Neal is currently ranked as the No. 25 player in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

We’ll surely be hearing plenty more from them in the near future.