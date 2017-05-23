VIDEO: Roosevelt (S.D.) star Nick Hoekstra drives out game-winning grand slam in regional finals

There are few things more thrilling than a walk-off homer. A walk-off homer in the playoffs is one. A walk-off grand slam for a berth in the state tournament? That’s a whole different level.

Hoekstra’s hit in the bottom of the seventh earned Roosevelt a 7-4 victory against Mitchell in the South Dakota Class A state tournament. And he certainly knew how to celebrate with his teammates.

The shot obscured a squeeze run in the top of the seventh that had given Mitchell a gutsy, one-run lead. Few will ever remember at this point thanks to Hoekstra’s big time shot.