VIDEO: Russell Westbrook makes halfcourt shot to delight of kids at his basketball camp

Russell Westbrook nailed a halfcourt shot and threw down a dunk to the joy of children who attended his basketball camp in Oklahoma City on Friday.
As noted by For The Win, the kids also chanted “M-V-P.” Westbrook responded with a bow and a Hulk Hogan-style hand to his ear to encourage the chants to continue.
Fox 25‘s Sam Gannon shared the videos.
Westbrook had two camp sessions in Oklahoma City and then has two more scheduled this week in Tulsa. We’ll see what he can do for an encore.
