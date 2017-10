Curtis (N.Y.) High wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. has earned headlines in these parts before thanks to his athleticism and refusal to give up on a play.

Let’s just say he didn’t let his reputation down during the Warriors’ 54-14 rout of Kennedy (N.Y.) High.

That’s Anderson in an absurd catch that he had absolutely no business making.

It still counts, as did Curtis’ 54-14 win. If he can make plays like this in Piscataway next year, Rutgers fans have plenty to get excited about.