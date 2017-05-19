VIDEO: S.C. girls soccer goalie Maggie Van Thullenar scores in state final

There are few occasions that derive more pure joy than a soccer goalie scoring a goal for their team. Delivering that kind of a result in a state title game? Pure bliss.

That’s precisely what Maggie Van Thullenar accomplished for Academic Magnet in the South Carolina Class AA state title game.

How about this goal for Academic Magnet! GOALIE Maggie Van Thullenar. Raptors up 1-0 at half in State Title game. @ABCNews4 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5rGmQT7AQC — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) May 12, 2017

Thullenar’s goal on a free kick was the opener for Academic Magnet, starting the floodgates on what eventually became a 6-2 victory against St. Joseph’s Catholic. Incredibly, Academic Magnet was so dominant, that four-goal margin of victory was the closest the Raptors faced in the entire tournament.

It’s also certainly worth considering just how gutsy a move it was to have a team’s goalie taking a free kick in the middle of a 0-0 draw with a state title on the line. Sure, Academic Magnet probably felt confidence that they were the more talented team, but anything can happen when nerves emerge with a championship at stake.

That didn’t happen for Academic Magnet, in part because their goalie broke the ice, in the least likely way imaginable.