VIDEO: Sam Dubois' Minn. state tourney game-winner is the best clutch shot of the year

With a huge step toward the state title on the line, Champlin Park found itself with just enough time to attempt a game-winner against Chaska. Guard McKinley Wright got off the shot, but Sam Dubois got the winner.

That Dubois even had a shot was a minor miracle. Wright’s initial attempt in the lane missed to the left side, but the loose ball was tapped toward the basket, where it was aggressively swatted back outside by a Chaska defender.

That’s a rational move for a team trying to keep a foe from a last ditch tip or tap in under the basket. Unfortunately for Chaska, the swatted ball went right to Dubois, who had just enough time to swivel, launch a deep three and then celebrate his shocking game-winner that capped Champlin Park’s 53-50 victory.

Here, check it out again.

The bucket earned Champlin Park a spot in the state semifinals, and Dubois a leading role in the state tournament’s spotlight.

“I just wanted to get to the ball as fast as I could just to stop the fast break and make sure nothing else happened,” Dubois told the Pioneer Press. “I didn’t think I made that. But it went in. It was a blur to me.”