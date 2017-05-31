VIDEO: San Diego Lincoln G Malik Parsons pump faked a defender into the stratosphere

Malik Parsons is a senior at San Diego Lincoln High. He’s a guard. And he has pump fake moves for days.

Most importantly, Parsons is utterly convincing when he throws on the brakes at the rim when he’s on a fastbreak, leaving defenders to enter cartoonish levels of air time.

Case in point:

The POWER of a good PUMP FAKE😱 Feat. @richparsons_ 👍🏽😂 A post shared by BallerVisions.com (@ballervisions) on May 30, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Yup. That’s how you turn a contested layup into a bunny. Luckily no defenders were injured in the making of this highlight.

Incredibly, Parsons still doesn’t appear to have a Division I destination yet. There’s still time to change that, coaches. He’s only 6-foot-1, but that makes it all the easier to duck underneath a defender when he goes flying overhead.