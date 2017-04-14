VIDEO: Sayville (N.Y.) lax star Jason Intermesoli scores wild no-look goal

Great lacrosse goals are just tons of fun, and Jason Intermesoli’s effort certainly belongs on that list.

A senior at Sayville High on Long Island, Intermesoli is an attackman who has signed to play at Marist. During one recent game he showed just why the Red Foxes were so eager to earn his signature.

After scooping up a ground ball, Intermesoli cut into the heart of the defense, where he was eventually trapped, then tripped up and sent facing away from goal. No matter. The offensive dynamo just fired off an over-the-shoulder, no-look shot from his knees, catching everyone off guard for one of the goals of the season.

Whether Intermesoli could pull the feat off again is a legitimate question. He doesn’t have to. The first time was caught on tape, and that’s enough to land him on any best of list.