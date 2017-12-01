VIDEO: Scotty Pippen Jr. comes through with clutch block and bucket in Sierra Canyon (Calif.) win

Scotty Pippen Jr. has a familiar name. Now his game is starting to show some of the same clutch tendencies that made his father one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

Playing for Southern California power Sierra Canyon, Pippen Jr. was the catalyst for the Trailblazers in a season-opening, 57-55 victory against Camarillo. The scoreline shows that even having the children of generational stars like Scotty Pippen and Kenyon Martin isn’t enough to guarantee success … though it certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Martin Jr. and Duane Washington both made more noise on the scoresheet for Sierra Canyon, chipping in 17 points a piece, but it was Pippen Jr. who came through when the game was in the balance. With Camarillo mounting a rally and in position to potentially tie, Pippen Jr. defended Camarillo star Jaime Jaquez on the perimeter, strip-blocked his shot and took off on the resulting break, flushing home a dunk to pad the Trailblazers’ lead.

You can see the clutch play below:

That proved crucial, as Sierra Canyon held on for a win by just a bucket.

Sierra Canyon fans have become accustomed to star power surrounding the program in recent years — current Duke star Marvin Bagley Jr. was the headliner in 2016-17 — so seeing the likes of Pippen Jr. and Martin emerge as stars is nothing new. Adding in Harvard-Westlake transfer Cassius Stanley, a bona fide superstar recruit, should come naturally when he’s eligible to play in January, too.

As good as Stanley and Martin and Washington are, Sierra Canyon still will rely on a player named Pippen to provide some of it’s most critical plays. That will be a comforting thought to mid-90s Bulls fans everywhere.