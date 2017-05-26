VIDEO: Seattle O'Dea baseball players orchestrated the most complicated handshake of all time

This is just too much. Impressive, but too much.
O’Dea baseball stars Dominique Gates and Warren King are close. Brothers in spirit. Given the time they spend together planning and executing their personal handshake, one could be excused for thinking they actually are brothers.
Let’s consider all the different affectations incorporated into this entire effort:
- Jump shots
- Hand slaps
- Championship belts
- Dabs
- Trust falls
- Elbow locks
- Quarterback snaps
- Touchdown catches
- Touchdown spikes
- Over-the-back flips
- Walk-up high and low fives
- Inside out somersaults
- Brushing shoulders off (in celebration of completing the handshake)
That’s exhausting just to catalogue, let alone perform. That means Gates and King must deserve some serious credit, and perhaps future training as choreographers.