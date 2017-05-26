USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Seattle O'Dea baseball players orchestrated the most complicated handshake of all time

O'Dea baseball players Domonique Gates and Warren King (Instagram screen shot)

This is just too much. Impressive, but too much.

O’Dea baseball stars Dominique Gates and Warren King are close. Brothers in spirit. Given the time they spend together planning and executing their personal handshake, one could be excused for thinking they actually are brothers.

Let’s consider all the different affectations incorporated into this entire effort:

  1. Jump shots
  2. Hand slaps
  3. Championship belts
  4. Dabs
  5. Trust falls
  6. Elbow locks
  7. Quarterback snaps
  8. Touchdown catches
  9. Touchdown spikes
  10. Over-the-back flips
  11. Walk-up high and low fives
  12. Inside out somersaults
  13. Brushing shoulders off (in celebration of completing the handshake)

That’s exhausting just to catalogue, let alone perform. That means Gates and King must deserve some serious credit, and perhaps future training as choreographers.

