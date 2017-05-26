VIDEO: Seattle O'Dea baseball players orchestrated the most complicated handshake of all time

This is just too much. Impressive, but too much.

Wouldn't want to call anyone else my brothers! ☘️☘️ A post shared by Dominique Gates (@openthegates) on May 20, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

O’Dea baseball stars Dominique Gates and Warren King are close. Brothers in spirit. Given the time they spend together planning and executing their personal handshake, one could be excused for thinking they actually are brothers.

Let’s consider all the different affectations incorporated into this entire effort:

Jump shots Hand slaps Championship belts Dabs Trust falls Elbow locks Quarterback snaps Touchdown catches Touchdown spikes Over-the-back flips Walk-up high and low fives Inside out somersaults Brushing shoulders off (in celebration of completing the handshake)

That’s exhausting just to catalogue, let alone perform. That means Gates and King must deserve some serious credit, and perhaps future training as choreographers.