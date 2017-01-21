VIDEO: See the top plays from National Hoopfest, Day 1

Here are the top plays from Day of the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Tampa courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.
Kevin Knox from Tampa Catholic gets past the defense and a slam and the foul
Keyshawn Bryant from Huntington Prep demolishes the rim with a tomahawk jam
Keldon Johnson from Huntington Prep bursts to the rim
Elijah Weaver and Michael Durr from Oldsmar Christian with the connection
Chris Smith, Rasir Bolton and Maurice Calloo from Huntington Prep as it’s Smith to Bolton with a great pass to an open Calloo
PJ Person from West Oaks drops the defender with his handle
Robert Thomas and Elie Cadet from West Oaks as Thomas tosses it up to Cadet
Zach Mathis from Berkeley Prep hits the shot while fading away and falling down
Knox hounded by defenders still makes the shot
Slyvain Francisco from West Oaks pulls up for three