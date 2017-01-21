VIDEO: See the top plays from National Hoopfest, Day 1

Here are the top plays from Day of the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Tampa courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

Kevin Knox from Tampa Catholic gets past the defense and a slam and the foul

Keyshawn Bryant from Huntington Prep demolishes the rim with a tomahawk jam

Keldon Johnson from Huntington Prep bursts to the rim

Elijah Weaver and Michael Durr from Oldsmar Christian with the connection

Chris Smith, Rasir Bolton and Maurice Calloo from Huntington Prep as it’s Smith to Bolton with a great pass to an open Calloo

PJ Person from West Oaks drops the defender with his handle

Robert Thomas and Elie Cadet from West Oaks as Thomas tosses it up to Cadet

Zach Mathis from Berkeley Prep hits the shot while fading away and falling down

Knox hounded by defenders still makes the shot