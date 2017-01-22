VIDEO: See the top plays from National Hoopfest, Day 2

Here are the top plays from Day 2 of the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Tampa courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.
R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, sweet crossover and dunks over two defenders
Chase Johnson, Huntington Prep, converts the and-one poster
Matt Coleman and Devontae Shuler, Oak Hill Academy, as Coleman throw it up and Shuler finishes
Devontae Shuler and Billy Preston, Oak Hill Academy, as Shuler lobs it for Preston
R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, with powerful one-hand jam
Rahsaan Lewis and David Nickleberry, Windermere Prep as Lewis goes hit to Nickleberry, who gets it and throws it down
Matt Coleman, Oak Hill Academy, leads the break with a hard throwdown
Kevin Knox, Tampa Catholic, with a big block that sends the ball out of bounds
Precious Achiuwa, St. Benedict’s Prep, causes the steal and soars through the air
Mayan Kiir, Victory Prep, catches the Hail Mary and then flushes it
