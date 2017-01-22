VIDEO: See the top plays from National Hoopfest, Day 2

Here are the top plays from Day 2 of the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Tampa courtesy of ItsOvertime.com.

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, sweet crossover and dunks over two defenders

Chase Johnson, Huntington Prep, converts the and-one poster

Matt Coleman and Devontae Shuler, Oak Hill Academy, as Coleman throw it up and Shuler finishes

Devontae Shuler and Billy Preston, Oak Hill Academy, as Shuler lobs it for Preston

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy, with powerful one-hand jam

Rahsaan Lewis and David Nickleberry, Windermere Prep as Lewis goes hit to Nickleberry, who gets it and throws it down

Matt Coleman, Oak Hill Academy, leads the break with a hard throwdown

Kevin Knox, Tampa Catholic, with a big block that sends the ball out of bounds

Precious Achiuwa, St. Benedict’s Prep, causes the steal and soars through the air

Mayan Kiir, Victory Prep, catches the Hail Mary and then flushes it